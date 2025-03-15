When Ashok Dinda celebrated aggressively after dismissing Virat Kohli for 1 off 5 balls on his RCB debut in IPL 2008 [Watch]

Although Virat Kohli is currently the leading run-getter in IPL history by a long way, the right-handed batter's debut in the lucrative tournament was forgettable as he perished for a single off five deliveries. Ashok Dinda, who played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2008 edition, celebrated aggressively after dismissing Kohli cheaply in that game.

The Delhi-born cricketer made his way to the crease in the very second over of the innings and got off the mark on the second ball he faced. Kohli, however, had one dragged onto the stumps off his bat as the Knight Riders' fans celebrated at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The right-arm pacer then went on to dismiss Wasim Jaffer.

Watch the clip here of Kohli's first dismissal of IPL:

Chasing a mammoth 223 for victory, Praveen Kumar was the only batter from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to reach double figures and the Knight Riders eventually won by 140 runs to kickstart the tournament. The Royal Challengers finished seventh that season.

Virat Kohli finished with the Orange Cap in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

While the right-hander finished only with 165 runs that season, he kept getting better in the IPL with every passing year. With 246 runs in the following edition, he played an integral role in the Royal Challengers reaching the final before they lost a close contest to the Deccan Chargers.

Kohli also became the skipper of the side in IPL 2013 and held the role until stepping down after the 2021 edition. The star batter touched peak form in 2016 when he slammed 973 runs with four centuries to lift the Royal Challengers in the final before they lost a close bout again to the SunRisers Hyderabad.

The ex-skipper was yet again the Orange Cap holder last year, accumulating 741 runs in 15 matches. The 36-year-old was also the contender to become the captain as the franchise had released Faf du Plessis but chose Rajat Patidar for the role.

The Royal Challengers will be in action on the very first day of IPL 2025, facing the Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on March 22.

