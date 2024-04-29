When is CSK's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 78 runs in match number 46 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, April 28. Sent into bat, CSK posted an impressive 212-3. SRH stumbled in their chase and were bundled out for 134 in 18.5 overs.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front for the Super Kings, smashing 98 off 54. Daryl Mitchell hit 52 off 32, while the in-form Shivam Dube returned unbeaten on 39 off 20. Tushar Deshpande starred with 4-27, while Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana picked up two scalps apiece, to ensure the win.

Chennai's next match in IPL 2024 will be against Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 1.

CSK should fancy their chances against inconsistent Punjab Kings

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings clash on May 1 will be match number 49 of IPL 2024. This will be an evening game that starts at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be at 7:00 pm IST.

While CSK are third in the points table, with 10 points from nine matches, PBKS are eighth, with six points from nine matches. Punjab Kings have lost four of their last five matches. Their losing streak came to an end with a thumping eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in their last match.

Before the victory over KKR, Punjab went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. Punjab went down to SRH by two runs in Mullanpur. Batting first, Hyderabad put up 182-9 before restricting Punjab to 180-6.

In their home clash against RR, Punjab Kings suffered a three-wicket loss in a low-scoring game. Batting first, PBKS scored 147-8 and their bowlers fought hard, but Rajasthan got over the line in 19.5 overs. Punjab Kings' losing run continued as they failed to chase 193 against Mumbai Indians at home.

After suffering a fourth consecutive loss in IPL 2024, going down to Gujarat Titans by three wickets in Mullanpur, PBKS returned to winning ways by thumping KKR by eight wickets at the Eden Gardens.

Set to chase 262, Jonny Bairstow slammed 108* off 48 as Punjab pulled off the highest successful chase in T20 history.

