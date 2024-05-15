When is CSK's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets in match number 61 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 12. Bowling first, CSK did a great job to restrict RR to 141-5 before chasing down the target in 18.2 overs.

Simarjeet Singh starred for Chennai with the ball, registering excellent figures of 3-26 in four overs. Tushar Deshpande also did a good job, claiming 2-30, while the other bowlers were also economical. In the chase, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with 42* off 41, while Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell contributed handy 20s.

Following the hard-fought triumph over Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings find themselves in third place in the IPL 2024 points table.

They have 14 points from 13 matches and a net run rate of +0.528. CSK face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last IPL 2024 league match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18.

Can CSK get the better of RCB one more time?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings clash at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 18 will be match number 68 of IPL 2024.

This will be an evening match that will begin at 7:30 pm IST. The toss for will take place at 7 pm.

Expand Tweet

CSK and RCB had kicked off IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai back on March 22. The Super Kings won that contest by six wickets. Batting first, Bengaluru posted 173-6 before Chennai chased down the target in 18.4 overs.

While Chennai are third place in the points table, Bengaluru are sixth. They have 12 points from 13 matches at a net run rate of +0.387. RCB have won their last five matches, most recently getting the better of Delhi Capitals by 47 runs in a home game.

For Faf du Plessis and Co. to reach the playoffs, they need Sunrisers Hyderabad to lose both their remaining league matches. If that happens and RCB beat CSK in their last match, Bengaluru could make the playoffs on superior net run rate.

Expand Tweet

If SRH win even one of their remaining two games, Bengaluru will not only need to beat Chennai in their last league match but also need to surpass their net run rate.

For Bengaluru to go past Chennai's run rate, they need to win their last league match by at least 18 runs (if they score 200 batting first). If they are chasing, they need to win in approximately 18.1 overs.