When is DC's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 20 runs in match number 56 of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 7. Sent into bat by RR, DC posted 221-8 on the board and then held the opposition to 201-8.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (50 off 20) and Abishek Porel (65 off 36) hammered scintillating half-centuries, while Tristan Stubbs clobbered 41 off 20 to provide finishing touches to the innings. With the ball, Kuldeep Yadav (2-25) and Mukesh Kumar (2-30) came up with impressive performances as Sanju Samson's 86 off 46 went in vain.

Following the win over Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals find themselves in fifth position on the IPL 2024 points table. They have 12 points from 12 matches at a net run rate of -0.316. DC's next match in IPL 2024 will be against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 12.

Can DC register another crucial win over RCB?

The DC vs RCB match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 12 will be match number 62 of IPL 2024. This will be an evening game that will start at 7:30 pm IST. The toss for the match will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

While Delhi Capitals are fifth in the points table, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in seventh position, having won four of their 11 matches. They have eight points at a net run rate of -0.049.

Following a shocking six-match losing streak, Bengaluru have now won three matches in a row. It all began with a 35-run triumph against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. RCB batted first in the game and put up 206-7 as Rajat Patidar clubbed 50 off 20 balls. In the chase, SRH were held to 171-8.

In their last two IPL 2024 matches, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have registered consecutive wins over Gujarat Titans (GT). They first beat GT by nine wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Chasing 201, RCB romped home in 16 overs as Will Jacks slammed 100* off 41, while Virat Kohli hit 70* off 44 balls.

Bengaluru then got the better of Gujarat by four wickets at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium as well. Bowling first, RCB knocked over GT for 147 as Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal and Vijaykumar Vyshak claimed two scalps each. In the chase, skipper Faf du Plessis led the way with 64 off 23 balls, while Kohli contributed 42 off 27.

