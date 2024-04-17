When is DC's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Delhi Capitals (DC) hammered Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets in match 32 of IPL 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 17. In a thoroughly dominant performance, Delhi bowled first after winning the toss and rolled over Gujarat for 89 in 17.3 overs. They then gunned down the target in just 8.5 overs to rout Shubman Gill and co.

There were some fantastic performances from DC in the bowling department. Pacer Mukesh Kumar picked up 3-14 in 2.3 overs, while Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs claimed two scalps each. In the chase, Jake Fraser-McGurk contributed 20 off 10, Shai Hope 19 off 10, while skipper Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 16* off 11.

DC's thumping win on Wednesday was their second in as many games. They will now be keen to complete a hat-trick of triumphs when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 20. Meanwhile, after their win over GT, DC have climbed to sixth position in the points table, with six points and a net run rate of -0.074.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

DC will took to build on their gains against SRH

Delhi Capitals' next IPL 2024 clash against Hyderabad on April 20 will be match number 35 of the T20 league. It will be an evening game, which will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST. SunRisers Hyderabad are currently fourth in the points table, with four wins from six games.

Expand Tweet

SRH began their IPL 2024 campaign with a four-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a high-scoring clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. They registered their first win by posting 277-3 [then a record for highest IPL total] against Mumbai Indians (MI) and restricting the opposition to 246-5.

SunRisers Hyderabad went down by seven wickets to Gujarat Titans in their third match of IPL 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as their batting faltered. They posted 162-8 in their 20 overs, a total GT chased down with ease in 19.1 overs.

Expand Tweet

Since the loss to Gujarat Titans, Hyderabad have registered three wins in a row. They beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in a home game and Punjab Kings (PBKS) by two runs in Mullanpur. In their most recent match, they beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 25 runs in an away game.

SRH rewrote history in the match against RCB by notching up 287-3, breaking their own record for the highest IPL total.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback