When is KKR's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 24 runs in match number 51 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Friday, May 3. Sent into bat, KKR recovered from a precarious 57-5 to post a competitive 169 before bowling out MI for 145 in 18.5 overs.

Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for the Knight Riders, smashing six fours and three sixes in his 70 off 52. Impact Player Manish Pandey contributed 42 off 31. Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc claimed 4-33, while Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell chipped in with two wickets each as MI slumped to another defeat.

With the triumph, KKR consolidated their position in second place in the IPL 2024 points table. They have 14 points from 10 games and next take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, May 5.

Can KKR continue their winning run against LSG?

The Kolkata vs Lucknow clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 5 will be match number 54 of IPL 2024. This will be an evening game that starts at 7:30 pm IST. The toss takes place at 7 pm.

Lucknow Super Giants are third in the points table. They have 12 points from 10 matches, having won six and lost four games.

When KKR and LSG clashed for the first time this season on April 14 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata hammered Lucknow by eight wickets. After restricting LSG to 161-6, KKR chased down the target with ease in 15.4 overs.

Looking at Lucknow Super Giants' recent form in the tournament, they have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Following an eight-wicket loss to Kolkata, LSG hammered Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in Chennai. That was followed by a six-wicket triumph over the same opponent at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

LSG subsequently went down to Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in a home game. They returned to winning ways in their last match, registering a four-wicket victory over a hapless Mumbai Indians outfit at home.

Bowling first, LSG held MI to 144-7, thanks to a clinical bowling effort. Marcus Stoinis then guided Lucknow's chase, smashing 62 off 45 with the aid of seven fours and two sixes.

