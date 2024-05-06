When is KKR's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hammered Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 98 runs in match number 54 of IPL 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, May 5.

Sent into bat by LSG, KKR put up an imposing 235-6 on the board in their 20 overs. Sunil Narine led the way with 81 of 39 balls, a stroke-filled knock that featured six fours and seven sixes, while a number of other batters chipped in with crucial cameos.

In the chase, Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana picked up three wickets each, while all-rounder Andre Russell registered figures of 2-17 in two overs. LSG's batters struggled and their team was bowled out for 137 in 16.1 overs.

Following their triumph over Lucknow, Kolkata Knight Riders have jumped to the top position in the IPL 2024 points table. They have 16 points from 11 matches at a net run rate of +1.453. KKR will next take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, May 11.

KKR will look to seal playoffs berth with triumph over MI

While Kolkata Knight Riders are more or less assured of an IPL 2024 playoffs berth having reached 16 points, they will look to officially seal their place with a win over Mumbai Indians.

The Kolkata vs Mumbai clash at Eden Gardens on May 11 will be match number 60 of IPL 2024. This will be an evening game which will start at 7:30 pm IST. The toss ahead of the match will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders recently met in IPL 2024 in Match 51 at the Wankhede Stadium on May 3. Kolkata registered an impressive 24-run triumph over Mumbai in this contest.

Batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders had crumbled to 57-5. However, Venkatesh Iyer (70 off 52) played a fine knock, while Manish Pandey (42 off 31) also chipped in with a crucial innings. The duo helped Kolkata post a competitive total of 169.

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc then starred with 4-33, while Chakravarthy, Narine and Russell all claimed two scalps each as Mumbai Indians were bowled out for 145 in 18.5 overs. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for MI with 56 off 35 balls.

Mumbai Indians are currently last in the IPL 2024 points table, with six points from 11 games. Before the match against KKR, they will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on May 6.

