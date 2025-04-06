When was the last time CSK lost consecutive matches at Chepauk before IPL 2025?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered their second consecutive defeat on home turf in IPL 2025 on April 5. Playing against the Delhi Capitals, the Super Kings lost by 25 runs, marking their second defeat at Chepauk this season.

Ad

Last week, the Super Kings lost by 50 runs against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK have historically enjoyed incredible success on their home ground and it is rare to seem them lose back-to-back home matches in Chennai.

Before this season, Chennai Super Kings last lost two back-to-back matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in 2012/13. The Super Kings lost the final of the 2012 season against the Kolkata Knight Riders, followed by a defeat in their first home game of 2013 against the Mumbai Indians.

Ad

Trending

KKR beat CSK by five wickets in the final of IPL 2012 on May 27. In their next match on April 6, 2013, MI beat Chennai by nine runs in the fifth game of IPL 2013.

When was the last time CSK lost 2 consecutive league stage matches at home?

Talking about league stage matches, the last time the Chennai Super Kings lost two consecutive times at home was in April 2012. On April 28, 2012, the Punjab Kings defeated the Super Kings by seven runs. Two days later, on April 30, 2012, the Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai by five wickets in a last-over thriller as Gautam Gambhir played a match-winning knock for KKR.

It is pertinent to note that the Chennai Super Kings still made it to the final of the 2012 season. 13 years later, the Super Kings have lost two consecutive home matches in Chennai again. It will be interesting to see if they can make it to the final of the ongoing IPL 2025 season. At the moment, Chennai hold the ninth spot in the points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More