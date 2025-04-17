When was the last time a Super Over was played in the Indian Premier League before DC vs RR IPL 2025 match?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen 15 Super Overs till date. The most recent Super Over was played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing 2025 season on Wednesday, April 16.

Incidentally, the last time a Super Over took place in the IPL before Wednesday, Delhi Capitals were involved as well. DC took on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 20th match of the 2021 season in Chennai.

Batting first, DC had posted a decent total of 159/4 on the board from their 20 overs. Chasing 160, SRH needed 16 runs off the last over, which was bowled by Kagiso Rabada with Kane Williamson and Jagadeesha Suchith at the crease. They managed to get 15 runs and ended on 159/7. The scores were tied and the game went into a Super Over.

Williamson and David Warner then walked out to bat for SRH in the Super Over. The duo added only seven runs as Axar Patel bowled a brilliant over under pressure. Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan walked out for DC and scored the eight runs to win the game for Delhi.

DC beat RR to move to top of table in thrilling Super Over clash

Cut to 2025, DC once again found themselves in a Super Over situation. Riding on crucial knocks from Abhishek Porel (49), KL Rahul (38), Tristan Stubbs (34*), and Axar Patel (34), they put up 188/5 on the board in the first innings.

Chasing 189, Rajasthan were in the drivers' seat, needing 23 runs off 12 balls with seven wickets in hand. However, when they needed nine runs off the last over, Mitchell Starc used all his experience and gave away just eight as the game went into the Super Over.

Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag walked out to bat for Rajasthan. They lost two wickets and faced only five balls, scoring 11 runs. Needing 12 to win, KL Rahul and Stubbs walked out for Delhi with Sandeep Sharma bowling for Rajasthan. It took only four balls for the batters to finish the game as DC romped home in a thrilling clash.

With five wins from six games, DC now have ten points and sit at the top of the table.

