When is MI's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Mumbai Indians (MI) hammered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets in match number 26 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Thursday, April 11.

Bowling first, MI held RCB to 198-6 before gunning down the target in 15.3 overs. The win was Mumbai Indians' second in as many games after they began the competition with three consecutive losses.

Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah starred for MI with the ball, claiming 5-21 in his four overs. Bumrah got the scalps of Virat Kohli (3), Faf du Plessis (61) and Mahipal Lomror (0) before picking up two wickets in his last over.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

In their chase, Ishan Kishan (69 off 34) and Suryakumar Yadav (52 off 19) scored whirlwind half-centuries as Mumbai cruised home. Hardik Pandya and co. will look to make it a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2024 when they take on Chennai Super Kings in the El Clasico clash at the Wankhede on Sunday, April 14.

Mumbai are seventh in the points table, with four points from five games and a net run rate of -0.073.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Chennai are fourth, with six points from five games and a net run rate of +0.666.

MI face a tough challenge against CSK

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have been involved in some memorable battles in the IPL over the years.

Fans of both franchises will be hoping for another great encounter when the rivals clash at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Sunday, April 14. Match 29 of IPL 2024 will be an evening game, which will get underway at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

CSK began their IPL 2024 campaign with a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at tge MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In their second match, they got the better of Gujarat Titans by 63 runs in another home game.

Expand Tweet

Chennai's two wins were followed by as many losses as they went down to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs in Visakhapatnam and to SunRisers Hyderabad by six wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

CSK returned to winning ways by registering a seven-wicket triumph over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk. While Ravindra Jadeja starred with 3-18, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad guided the chase of 138 with an unbeaten 67 off 58, striking nine fours in his fluent knock.