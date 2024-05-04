When is MI's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Mumbai Indians (MI) went down to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 24 runs in match number 51 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Friday, May 3. Bowling first after winning the toss, MI restricted KKR to 169. However, Mumbai's batting once again floundered, as they were bowled out for 145 in 18.5 overs.

Mumbai made a great start with the ball to reduce Kolkata to 57-5, with Nuwan Thushara picking up three early wickets. Venkatesh Iyer (70 off 52) and Impact Player Manish Pandey (42 off 31), though, kept Mumbai's bowlers at bay and lifted KKR to a competitive total.

In their chase, MI were off to a disastrous start, losing their first six wickets for 71 runs inside 12 overs. Suryakumar Yadav attempted a rescue act but perished for 56 off 35. Mitchell Starc (4-33) and the KKR spinners combined to sink Mumbai, who succumbed to their eighth loss in 11 matches.

Mumbai Indians' next match in IPL 2024 will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede on Monday, May 6.

Can MI end losing streak against SRH?

The Mumbai vs Hyderabad clash at the Wankhede on May 6 will be match number 55 of IPL 2024. It will be an evening match that begins at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be at 7 pm IST.

Mumbai Indians are ninth in the points table, with six points from nine matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad are fourth, with 12 points from 10 games. If we look at Hyderabad's recent performances in IPL 2024, they have had a mixed run, winning three and losing two of their last five matches.

After consecutive wins over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (by 25 runs) and Delhi Capitals (by 67 runs), Hyderabad lost their next two games. They went down to RCB by 35 runs in a home game and were hammered by Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs in an away clash.

SRH, meanwhile, returned to winning ways with a thrilling one-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their previous match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 201-3 as Nitish Reddy smashed 76* off 42, while Heinrich Klaasen struck 42* off 19.

In their chase, RR seemed in control at 135-2. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-41), Pat Cummins (2-34) and T Natarajan (2-35) combined to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 200-7.

