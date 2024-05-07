When is MI's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Mumbai Indians (MI) hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in match number 55 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Monday, May 6. Bowling first after winning the toss, MI did a good job to hold SRH to 173-8 before chasing down the target in 17.2 overs.

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya (3-31) and leg-spinner Piyush Chawla (3-33) excelled with the ball. In the chase, Mumbai lost their first three wickets for 31 runs, but Suryakumar Yadav (102* off 51) played a sensational knock, while Tilak Varma (37* off 32) provided him good support.

Following their thumping victory, Mumbai Indians moved to ninth place in the IPL 2024 points table. They have eight points from 12 matches at a net run rate of -0.212. Mumbai next take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 11.

Will KKR get the better of MI again?

The Mumbai vs Kolkata clash at the Eden Gardens on May 11 will be match number 60 of IPL 2024. This will be an evening game that begins at 7:30 pm IST. The toss takes place at 7 pm.

With 16 points from 11 matches and a healthy net run rate of +1.453, Kolkata have one foot in the IPL 2024 playoffs. One more win will likely be enough for them to secure a berth in the top-four.

The Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians met at the Wankhede on May 3, where KKR registered an impressive 24-run win. Batting first, KKR lost half their side for 57. However, Venkatesh Iyer (70 off 52) played a brilliant counter-attacking knock, while Impact Player Manish Pandey (42 off 31) chipped in with a crucial innings as KKR recovered to post 169.

In their chase, MI were bowled out for 145 in 18.5 overs as Suryakumar (56 off 35) played a lone hand. For KKR, Mitchell Starc claimed four wickets, while Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell chipped in with two scalps apiece.

Kolkata have been brilliant form in IPL 2024, winning four of their last five matches. After registering a close one-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they went down to Punjab Kings by eight wickets.

However, in their last three matches, they have registered comprehensive wins over Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

