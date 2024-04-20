When is MI's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by nine runs in match number 33 of IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Thursday, April 18. Sent into bat, MI posted 192-7 before restricting PBKS to 183 in 19.1 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav played a brilliant knock for Mumbai, slamming 78 off 53, hitting seven fours and three sixes. Tilak Varma also chipped in with 34* off 18. With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah was outstanding again, registering figures of 3-21, while Gerald Coetzee also impressed with 3-21. Ashutosh Sharma (61 off 28) gave a scare, but MI held their nerves to register a close win.

Mumbai Indians' next match in IPL 2024 will be against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, April 22. Having played seven games, MI have won three and lost four.

MI face 'Royal' challenge in their next IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians' next IPL 2024 clash against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 22 will be match number 38 of the tournament. This will be an evening clash, which will begin at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

Expand Tweet

Rajasthan Royals are atop the IPL 2024 points table, having won six of their seven matches. They began the T20 league with four consecutive victories. In their opening encounter, they got the better of Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs in a home game.

RR went on to beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in another home match as Riyan Parag smashed 84* off 45. The Royals completed a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2024 when they beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets when the sides met in the first half at the Wankhede.

Rajasthan Royals had four wins in four when opener Jos Buttler's unbeaten ton (100* off 58) led their chase of 184 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur.

RR's winning streak ended when they went down to Gujarat Titans by three wickets in a home match. GT were on the back foot in the game, but cameos from Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia stunned them.

Expand Tweet

Rajasthan Royals, however, returned to winning ways by defeating Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets and two wickets respectively in their next two IPL 2024 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback