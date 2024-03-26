When is RCB's next match in IPL 2024: Date, Time & Opposition

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets in match number six of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 25.

With the win, RCB opened their account in IPL 2024, having gone down to defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in the tournament opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22. Bengaluru will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru on March 29 in a night game.

RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first in Monday's match against PBKS. Their bowlers did a good job to restrict the opposition to 176/6 in their 20 overs. Pacer Mohammed Siraj impressed with figures of 2/26 from four overs. He got the wickets of Jonny Bairstow (8) and Jitesh Sharma (27). Glenn Maxwell also picked up the key scalps of Prabhsimran Singh (25) and Punjab Shikhar Dhawan (45 off 37).

In the chase, RCB were led by Virat Kohli, who hammered 77 off 49 balls, hitting 11 fours and two sixes. While a number of their middle-order batters perished cheaply, Dinesh Karthik (28* off 10) and Impact Player Mahipal Lomror (17* off 8) combined to take Bengaluru home in 19.2 overs.

Details of RCB's next IPL 2024 match and their opponents

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's next IPL 2024 match will be against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 29. This will be a night game, which will begin at 7:30 IST.

Speaking of Kolkata Knight Riders, the Shreyas Iyer-led side began their IPL 2024 campaign with a match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 23. KKR survived a late counter-attack by SRH to register to sneak home to a four-run win.

Sent into bat by Hyderabad, Kolkata put up an impressive total of 208/7 on the board. Andre Russell clobbered 64* off 25 balls, striking three fours and seven sixes. Opener Phil Salt also contributed 54 off 40 balls, hitting three fours and as many sixes.

In the chase, SunRisers Hyderabad were struggling at 145/5. However, Heinrich Klaasen slammed a brutal 63 off 29 balls, blasting eight sixes. He fell to a brilliant catch by Suyash Sharma off Harshit Rana's bowling off the penultimate delivery of the game as KKR registered a close win.