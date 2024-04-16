When is RCB's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) went down to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 25 runs in match 30 of IPL 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 15. RCB's latest defeat was their fifth consecutive loss in IPL 2024 and sixth in seven matches. They remain at the bottom of the ten-team points table, with just two points and a poor net run rate of -1.185.

Bengaluru will be hoping for much better luck when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next match of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 21. Speaking of their game against SRH, Bengaluru conceded 287-3 after winning the toss and bowling first. Travis Head slammed a brilliant 102 off 41 balls for Hyderabad, while Heinrich Klaasen contributed 67 off 31.

In the chase, Royal Challengers Bengaluru fought hard but finished on 262-7. Keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik top-scored with 83, while skipper Faf du Plessis contributed 62 off 28. While SRH's score of 287 is a new record for the highest IPL total, the match aggregate of 549 runs is also a record for any T20 game.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

RCB face another tough challenge against KKR

Having lost five matches in a row, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's next opponent will be the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders. The KKR vs RCB clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 21 will be match number 36 of IPL 2024. It will be a day game, which will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Expand Tweet

KKR have been in fantastic form in IPL 2024. They are currently second in the points table, with four wins and a loss from five matches. They began their campaign in the tournament with a close four-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring match at Eden Gardens.

In their second match of IPL 2024, Kolkata hammered Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first, RCB posted 182-6, a total KKR chased with ease in 16.5 overs. Kolkata Knight Riders completed a hat-trick of wins when they hammered Delhi Capitals (DC) by 106 runs in Visakhapatnam.

Expand Tweet

KKR's winning spree was halted by defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who thumped them by seven wickets at Chepauk, coming up with a clinical all-round effort. Kolkata, however, returned to winning ways by beating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by eight wickets in a home game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback