When is RCB's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by four wickets in match number 52 of IPL 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 4. Bowling first, RCB did an excellent job of restricting GT to 147 in 19.3 overs. Bengaluru then chased down the total in 13.4 overs.

Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, and Vijaykumar Vyshak starred for Royal Challengers Bengaluru with the ball, claiming two wickets each. In reply, skipper Faf du Plessis hammered 64 off 23 balls, while Virat Kohli contributed 42 off 27 deliveries. Dinesh Karthik (21* off 12) and Swapnil Singh (15* off 9) then put the finishing touches on the game.

Following the win over GT on Saturday, RCB moved up to seventh position in the IPL 2024 points table. They will look to extend their three-match winning streak when they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Can RCB make it four wins in a row in IPL 2024?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings clash in Dharamsala on May 9 will be match number 58 of IPL 2024. This will be an evening game that will get underway at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will be held at 7:00 PM IST.

Expand Tweet

When Punjab and Bengaluru met in the first half of IPL 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 25, RCB got the better of PBKS by four wickets.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru restricted Punjab Kings to 176-6. Siraj and Maxwell claimed two wickets each. Kohli guided Bengaluru's chase with 77 off 49 balls. For Punjab, Kagiso Rabada and Harpreet Brar picked up two wickets each.

While Bengaluru are seventh in the points table, Punjab are in eighth place, with eight points from 10 matches. After losing four games in a row, they have won their last two matches by comprehensive margins.

PBKS hammered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets at Eden Gardens, chasing down a target of 262 in 18.4 overs as Jonny Bairstow hammered a brilliant 108* off 48 balls.

Expand Tweet

In their previous match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), they registered a seven-wicket win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Bowling first, PBKS held CSK to 162-7 as Harpreet Brar (2-17) and Rahul Chahar (2-16) shone with the ball. Their batters then chased down the target in 17.5 overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback