When is RCB's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in match number 25 of IPL 2024 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 11. In a disappointingly one-sided encounter, RCB put up 196-8 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat. MI chased the target in just 15.3 overs.

RCB lost Virat Kohli for 3 to Jasprit Bumrah as the in-form batter registered a rare failure. Skipper Faf du Plessis (61 off 40), Rajat Patidar (50 off 26) and veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik (53* off 23) then combined to lift Bengaluru past 190.

The total, however, proved highly inadequate as Ishan Kishan (69 off 34) and Suryakumar Yadav (52 off 19) starred in MI's chase. Bengaluru will look to get back to winning ways when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 15.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

RCB are currently in ninth position on the points table, with only one win from six matches and a net run rate of -1.124. The loss to MI on Thursday was their fourth defeat in a row in IPL 2024.

SRH would fancy their chances against RCB

As mentioned earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's next match in IPL 2024 will be against SunRisers Hyderabad at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 15. This will be match number 30 in IPL 2024. The game will be an evening clash, which will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Expand Tweet

SunRisers Hyderabad are fifth in the IPL 2024 points table, with six points from five matches. They began IPL 2024 with a close four-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In their second match, they hammered MI by 31 runs at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, posting a record IPL score of 277-3.

Expand Tweet

SRH went down to Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven wickets in their third match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They have done well since the loss, registering wins over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

SRH got the better of CSK by six wickets in Hyderabad, chasing down a target of 166 in clinical fashion. They then put up 182-9 against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, Chandigarh and sneaked home to a two-run win, surviving a late brutal assault by PBKS batters.