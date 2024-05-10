When is RCB's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) thumped Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 60 runs in match number 58 of IPL 2024 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9. Sent into bat, RCB put up an impressive total of 241-7 before bowling out PBKS for 181 in 17 overs.

Virat Kohli was brilliant for Bengaluru, slamming 92 off 47. His sparkling innings featured seven fours and six sixes. Rajat Patidar (55 off 23) contributed another quickfire half-century, while Cameron Green chipped in with 46 off 27. With the ball, Mohammed Siraj claimed three wickets, while Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson and Karn Sharma picked up two wickets each.

With their fourth consecutive win in IPL 2024, RCB kept their playoffs hopes alive. Faf du Plessis and co. face another must-win game when they take on Delhi Capitals at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 12.

Can RCB make it five wins in a row in IPL 2024?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals clash at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 12 will be match number 62 of IPL 2024.

This will be an evening game, which will get underway at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be at 7 pm. Like RCB, Delhi also need to win their remaining matches to stay alive in the IPL 2024 playoffs race.

While Bengaluru are seventh in the points table, Delhi Capitals are fifth, with 12 points from as many matches and a net run rate of -0.316. Rishabh Pant and co. have experienced mixed fortunes in IPL 2024. Looking at their recent performances, they have won three and lost two of their last five matches.

After going down to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 20, Delhi Capitals registered consecutive wins over Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians by four runs and 10 runs respectively.

Their two-match winning streak ended when they went down to Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens.

In their previous match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, DC returned to winning ways with a 20-run triumph over Rajasthan Royals. Batting first, Delhi put up 221-8, with their openers hammering blazing half-centuries, before holding Rajasthan to 201-8.

