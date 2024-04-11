When is RR's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Rajasthan Royals (RR) went down to Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in match number 24 of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10.

Sent into bat by GT, RR did a great job, putting up 196-3. Rajasthan's total was built around Riyan Parag's 76 off 48 and skipper Sanju Samson's 68* off 38.Gujarat, though, chased down the target off the last ball.

GT were on the back foot at 157-6 in the 18th over despite skipper Shubman Gill's 72 off 44. However, Rahul Tewatia (22 off 11) and Rashid Khan (24* off 11) combined to lift GT to victory.

RR's loss to GT on Wednesday meant that they registered their first defeat in IPL 2024. Rajasthan Royals will look to return to winning ways when they take on Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 13.

Despite the loss to Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals remain atop the IPL 2024 points table. They have eight points from five matches at a net run rate of +0.871.

RR take on struggling PBKS in next IPL 2024 match

Following the reverse against Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan next face a struggling Punjab Kings outfit at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on April 13.

This is an evening game, which will begin at 7:30 pm IST. PBKS are in seventh position in the IPL 2024 points table, with two wins and three losses from five matches.

Expand Tweet

Punjab Kings began their IPL 2024 campaign with an impressive four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Mullanpur. In their second match, they went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

PBKS came up with another disappointing effort to go down to Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side seemed to be hurtling towards another defeat against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, Shashank Singh (61* off 29) and Ashutosh Sharma (31 off 17) lifted them to a come-from-behind three-wicket win.

Expand Tweet

In their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, PBKS suffered a two-run loss in Mullanpur. Shashank and Ashutosh again shone with the bat but were left with too much to do this time.