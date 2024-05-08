When is RR's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Rajasthan Royals (RR) went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 56 of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 7. Bowling first after winning the toss, RR conceded 221-8. In the chase, they were held to 201-8.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin starred for Rajasthan with the ball, registering figures of 3-24 in his four overs. The rest of the bowlers, however, struggled as Jake Fraser-McGurk (50 off 20), Abishek Porel (65 off 36) and Tristan Stubbs (41 off 20) shone for Delhi. In the chase, Sanju Samson smashed 86 off 46 balls. However, the rest of the Rajasthan batters failed to support their captain.

Despite their second consecutive defeat in IPL 2024, RR remain in second position on the points table. They have 16 points from 11 matches at a net run rate of +0.476, having won eight matches and lost three. Rajasthan Royals will next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 12.

RR and CSK to meet in key IPL 2024 clash

The Rajasthan vs Chennai clash at Chepauk on Sunday, May 12, will be match number 61 of IPL 2024. This will be a day game, which will start at 3:30 pm IST. The toss ahead of the match will be held at 3:00 pm IST.

While Rajasthan are second in the points table, Chennai Super Kings are in third position. They have won six and lost five of their 11 matches and have 12 points at a net run rate of +0.700. The Rajasthan vs Chennai contest on Sunday could be crucial in context of qualification for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Before the match against Rajasthan, Chennai Super Kings will be up against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 10. CSK have had a mixed run of it in IPL 2024. They have lost three and won two of their last five matches.

After consecutive defeats against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), home and away, Chennai Super Kings thumped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 78 runs at Chepauk. After posting 212-3 on the board, they then knocked over SRH for 134 in 18.5 overs.

The win over SRH was followed by a seven-wicket loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Batting first, CSK struggled and were held to 162-7. In the chase, PBKS got home in 17.5 overs.

Chennai Super Kings ended their five-match losing streak against Punjab Kings by registering a 28-run win in Dharamsala. Batting first, CSK put up 167-9 and then restricted PBKS to 139-9.

