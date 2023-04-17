"When Sanju hits sixes, any ground in the world seems small"- Aakash Chopra hailed Sanju Samson for rescuing RR vs GT

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra was mesmerized by Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson's strokeplay against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday.

Samson scored 60 runs off just 32 balls, including three fours and six sixes and his counter-attack after RR were 4/2 at one stage caught GT off-guard. Samson hit Rashid Khan for three consecutive sixes, something that impressed Chopra a lot.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about Sanju Samson's massive sixes:

"When Sanju hits sixes, any ground in the world seems small. One of the sixes he hit almost felt like went straight into the Sabarmati River. After a couple of ducks in the last two games, he was determined to score big and he did it."

Aakash Chopra on Shimron Hetmyer's heroics at the end

It still seemed to be an uphill task for RR when Samson was dismissed. However, Shimron Hetmyer stepped up once again to prove why he is arguably one of the best finishers in the modern-day T20 game.

Hitting two fours and five massive sixes, Hetmyer scored 56 runs off just 26 balls and hit the winning runs to take the Royals over the line with four balls to spare. Aakash Chopra feels Hetmyer is not celebrated enough as a finisher and here's what he stated:

"Shimron Hetmyer is sometimes so underrated. He and Miller have been great as finishers. The way he smashed fours and sixes almost at will was just beautiful."

After losing all three games against the Titans last year, the Royals will be delighted to have got two crucial points away from home. This win would give them immense self-confidence as they won without major contributions from their top order. Gujarat, on the other hand, will ponder how they let the match slip from their grasp.

Poll : 0 votes