When Shah Rukh Khan was fined ₹100 for smoking during an IPL match

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan found himself in the news for the wrong reasons when he was caught on camera smoking during the IPL 2024 game in Kolkata on Saturday, March 23.

KKR beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four runs in match number three of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In a high-scoring encounter, KKR batted first and put up 208-7 on the board. In response, SRH posted 204-7, falling just short of the target.

While Shah Rukh would be pleased with his team's win, he might be in trouble for breaking rules by smoking in public. Incidentally, it's not the first time that the Bollywood actor has been caught smoking during an IPL game.

During the 2012 edition as well, SRK was caught on camera, smoking during an Indian Premier League game between KKR and Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

A complaint was filed against Shah Rukh by Anand Singh, who ran a cricket academy in Jaipur. He sought action against the actor under Rajasthan Prohibition of Smoking Act, 2000, which prohibits smoking at public places.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh pleaded guilty to the charge of smoking in public during an IPL game and was asked to pay a paltry fine of ₹100.

In the same year, in 2012, the actor was banned from entering the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after he was involved in an altercation with a member of the security staff. The incident grabbed plenty of eyeballs, but the ban on Shah Rukh was lifted in 2015.

Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR began their IPL 2024 campaign on a winning note

Kolkata Knight Riders came up with an impressive performance to get the better of SunRisers Hyderabad by four runs in their IPL 2024 opener at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Sent into bat by SRH captain Pat Cummins, KKR put up 208-7. All-rounder Andre Russell clobbered 64* off 25, an innings that featured three fours and seven innings. Phil Salt chipped in with 54 off 40, hitting three fours and as many sixes.

In response, SunRisers Hyderabad lost half their side for 145. However, Heinrich Klaasen slammed a scintillating 63 off 29, a knock that featured eight sixes. Pacer Harshit Rana, though, claimed 3-33 in four overs to bowl Kolkata to a close win.