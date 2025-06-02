When Shreyas Iyer squeezed out a Jasprit Bumrah yorker for four in IPL 2015 match [Watch]

  • home icon
By Rishab Vm
Modified Jun 02, 2025 12:15 IST
2025 IPL: Qualifier 2 - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Shreyas Iyer in action for PBKS in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 - Source: Getty

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer squeezed out a yorker off Jasprit Bumrah for a terrific boundary during the Qualifier 2 game against Mumbai Indians (MI). The two teams faced each other on Sunday, June 1, in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a magnificent yorker right on the stumps. However, Shreyas got it away for a boundary down to third man, bringing his bat down just in time to squeeze the ball away towards the fence.

Interestingly, Shreyas Iyer had played a similar shot against Bumrah ten years ago during the 2015 IPL edition, the video of which has now surfaced on the internet after the second qualifier match of the ongoing season.

During the 2015 IPL, Shreyas, playing for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), was up against Bumrah, who bowled a similar delivery, a yorker on the off-stump. Iyer made room and squeezed it down to third man for a boundary, guiding the ball smartly in the gap.

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Shreyas Iyer plays sensational knock to guide PBKS to IPL 2025 final

Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock against MI, taking PBKS to a remarkable victory and into the IPL 2025 final as well. Chasing 204 in a high-pressure game, PBKS lost both their openers within the powerplay.

However, skipper Shreyas stood tall, took the responsibility, and ensured he guided his team home. The right-hander slammed an unbeaten 87 off just 41 balls, hitting five boundaries and eight sixes with a strike-rate of 212.2.

The importance of the knock doubles up given the high stakes and a quality bowling unit with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Mitchell Santner among others in the opposition.

He also won the 'Player of the Match' award for his sensational knock under pressure. Shreyas has been in magnificent form, scoring 603 runs from 16 matches at an average of 54.81 and a strike-rate of 175.80 with six half-centuries this season. PBKS will want their skipper to carry his solid form and repeat his heroics in the final as well, as they eye their maiden IPL title.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

