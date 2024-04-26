When is SRH's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were stunned by last-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 35 runs in match 41 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 25. Batting first, RCB put up 206-7 before restricting SRH to 171-8.

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat stood out for Hyderabad with 3-30 from four overs. T Natarajan also did a good job, claiming two wickets for 39 runs. However, skipper Pat Cummins went for 55 runs in four overs, while Mayank Markande conceded 42 in three.

In their chase, SRH lost Travis Head for 1 and Abhishek Sharma for 31 off 13. Shahbaz Ahmed scored 40*, but it came off 37 balls. Eventually, Hyderabad fell way short of Bengaluru's target.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to return to winning ways when they face defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, April 28.

Can SRH get the better of Chennai Super Kings for the second time in IPL 2024?

The Hyderabad vs Chennai clash at Chepauk on April 28 will be match number 46 of IPL 2024. This will be an evening game that will start at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings met in the first half of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 5. SRH won by six wickets. Batting first, CSK put up a below-par 165-5, which Hyderabad chased down in 18.1 overs.

While Hyderabad are third in the points table, with 10 points from eight matches, Chennai are fifth, with eight points from eight games. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings' recent performances have been a mixed bag. They have won two and lost two of their last four matches.

CSK hammered Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 8 and beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the much-hyped contest at the Wankhede on April 14.

Chennai, though, have tasted defeat in their last two IPL 2024 matches. They were hammered by Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 19. Batting first, CSK put up 176-6, which LSG chased down with ease.

When the same two teams clashed at Chepauk on April 23, Lucknow pulled off the highest IPL chase at the venue. A hundred from CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad set LSG a target of 211. Lucknow got home with three balls to spare as Marcus Stoinis (124* off 63) played a wonderful knock.

