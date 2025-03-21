When Virat Kohli slammed a dustbin after no-ball controversy in KKR vs RCB match from IPL 2024 [Watch]

Last season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's ace batter Virat Kohli was visibly frustrated after he was adjudged by the third umpire in their away game against Kolkata Knight Riders. In a fit of rage, Kohli slammed a dustbin on his way back to the pavilion.

RCB won the toss and put KKR to bat first, with the host posting 222/6 in their 20 overs. A fiery knock from Phil Salt (48 off 14), a half-century from Shreyas Iyer (50 off 38), and crucial cameos from Ramandeep Singh and Andre Russell down the order ensure that KKR post an above-par total.

Chasing 223 for a win, Virat Kohli came out in fine form, scoring a boundary and two maximums. However, a change of pace from speedster Harshit Rana got the better of him, with the bowler taking a catch on his follow-through. Kohli opted to send the decision upstairs to the third umpire and upon review, it was found that the ball was dipping below the waist.

The former RCB skipper furiously walked out and slammed a dustbin on his way back to the dressing room.

Take a look at the video of the same below:

Kohli was dismissed for 18 off seven deliveries. Rajat Patidar (52 off 23) and Will Jacks (55 off 32) scored half centuries but RCB lost wickets at regular intervals. RCB needed 21 runs to win off the last over and with Karn Sharma striking three sixes off the first three deliveries, victory looked in sight for them. However, two wickets fell in three deliveries and KKR won the match by one run.

RCB and KKR both made it to the playoffs last season

Despite a torrid start to the last season, RCB managed to secure their playoff berth. They strung six wins together, including a dramatic win over Chennai Super Kings in their final match, and became the fourth team to qualify. However, a six-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator crushed their dreams of making it to the finals.

As for KKR, they had a dominant run all season and beat SRH comprehensively in Qualifier 1 to get to their fourth final. They faced Pat Cummin's side yet again and won by eight wickets to win their third title.

They will start their campaign for this season against RCB on March 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

