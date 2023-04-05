When will Liam Livingstone join PBKS squad for IPL 2023?

Liam Livingstone has been a conspicuous absence in the ongoing 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The England all-rounder is yet to join the squad after a couple of injury-riddled months during international duty.

Livingstone was ruled out of PBKS' season opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday, April 1. His absence was put down to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) not providing the required medical clearance for him to participate in the IPL.

He was expected to join the squad soon but is yet to do so. The 29-year-old is not part of the matchday squad for PBKS in their ongoing contest against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

The ECB is yet to issue a fitness clearance, which is essentially the green light for Livingstone's participation in the IPLe. He issued an optimistic update on Twitter by replying to a fan, where he mentioned that he will be in action "soon".

He had initially sustained an injury during the Hundred 2022, which forced him to play in the T20 World Cup 2022 through pain.

His fortunes took another woeful turn after he sustained another injury during his Test debut against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in December 2022.

Livingstone was among the best players for PBKS during IPL 2022

The explosive and highly versatile all-rounder is undoubtedly a vital cog in the PBKS unit, especially with Jonny Bairstow set to miss the entire IPL 2023.

Liam Livingstone had an eventful debut season for PBKS in 2022 after being acquired for a mammoth sum of ₹11.50 crore during the mega-auction. He scored 437 runs at a strike rate of 182 while chipping in with six wickets as well.

Should the ECB issue the clearance soon, he might be available for PBKS' next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, April 9.

