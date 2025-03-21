When Yuzvendra Chahal was tied up with mouth taped by 'drunk' Mumbai Indians players during 2011 Champions League celebrations

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal once revealed an experience from his early days in the Indian Premier League (IPL), when he was with the Mumbai Indians (MI). He had opened up on an incident from 2011 when his own teammates had fun at his expense.

Ad

Talking previously on the RCB Podcast, Yuzvendra Chahal had said that his Mumbai Indians teammates Andrew Symonds and James Franklin had once tied him up, taped his mouth, and left him in the room for the entire night.

“This was in 2011 after wining Champions League in a Chennai hotel. He [Andrew Symonds] had drunk a lot of ‘fruit juice’. I was with him, only. James Franklin and Symonds tied my hands and legs, and said ‘now you have to open’. They were in so much masti (fun mood) that they taped my mouth and forgot all about me. Party got over and in the morning, when a cleaner came, he saw me and freed me. They asked from when have I been here like this and I told them, ‘from the night itself’," Chahal had revealed (via The Indian Express).

Ad

Trending

Chahal was asked whether Symonds and Franklin apologized to him. However, it turned out that they did not remember anything after drinking too much 'juice', the leg-spinner had said.

Yuzvendra Chahal will feature for the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 edition after the franchise acquired his services for ₹18 crore at the mega auction. He is the leading wicket-taker in the league with 205 scalps.

Yuzvendra Chahal once revealed another scary incident from the 2013 IPL

During his time with the Mumbai Indians in 2013, Yuzvendra Chahal experienced another incident involving his teammate. It was after a game in Bengaluru when his teammate hung him out from the balcony.

Ad

“This dates back to 2013, when I was with Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru and there was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk – and I won’t take his name – he was very drunk, he just called me aside, and he took me outside and he hung me out from the balcony. I was holding on to him, with my arms around his neck. If I had lost my grip, we were on the 15th floor… Suddenly many people who were there came and handled the situation. I kind of fainted, and they gave me water. Then I realised how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So that was one incident where I made a narrow escape. Had there been a small mistake there, I would have fallen down," he told Ravichandran Ashwin in a Rajasthan Royals' video.

Apart from Mumbai Indians, Chahal has played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback