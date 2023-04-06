Who is KKR Impact player Suyash Sharma? All you need to know about Delhi leg-spinner

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have unleashed another potential Indian star in wrist-spinner Suyash Sharma during their match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

The 19-year-old had an impressive IPL debut as he picked up three wickets conceding 30 runs in his four-over spell. A wrist-spinner who predominantly looks to bowl googlies, Suyash did have a bit of difficulty early on in landing the ball at the right place.

However, once he got into his groove, the youngster consistently troubled the RCB batters and ensured he had a memorable debut. The other KKR spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine were also sensational as the trio took nine wickets together. In the end, KKR managed to secure a dominating victory by 81 runs and open their account in IPL 2023.

KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit delighted with Suyash Sharma's debut

Suyash Sharma hasn't played a lot of domestic games. He featured in just five matches for Delhi at the U25 level. However, KKR were over the moon to have landed him on base price and that shows the faith they had in their scouting team.

KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit lauded the spin trio for their efforts and was particularly happy for the character that Suyash Sharma showed without being nervous on his IPL debut. Here's what he had to say about the young wrist-spinner after the game:

"Varun bowled extremely well, even Sunny. And the newcomer (Suyash) provided support. We saw him in trial matches and were extremely happy with the way he bowled. He's quick through the air, difficult to pick. He's inexperienced but shows a very good attitude."

KKR will be absolutely buoyed by this performance as there was a time in the first innings when RCB were absolutely bossing the game.

A sensational knock of 68 off 29 from Shardul Thakur really lifted the spirits of the hosts and that momentum was seen when their spinners spun a web. Suyash, in particular, is likely to continue to grab headlines for KKR.

Poll : 0 votes