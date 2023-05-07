Who is Vivrant Sharma? All you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad's new all-rounder

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have included Vivrant Sharma in their playing XI for the IPL 2023 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, May 7. SRH captain Aiden Markram revealed at the toss that Sharma will make his debut.

The Hyderabad-based franchise are placed last in the IPL 2023 points table right now. They suffered a close defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous match. As a result, they made a few changes to their playing XI. Kartik Tyagi lost his place in the team, with Sharma taking that position.

Before Vivrant Sharma showcases his talent on the grand stage, in this article now, we will look at some interesting facts you need to know about the new all-rounder of SRH.

Vivrant Sharma Age and Hometown

Vivrant Sharma was born on October 30, 1999. As of May 7, 2023, he is 23 years and 189 days old. The SRH all-rounder's hometown is Jammu, India.

Bowling style

Sharma is a right-arm leg-spin bowler. He has played nine T20 matches for Jammu and Kashmir, scalping six wickets at an average of 7.33.

Vivrant Sharma IPL salary

Sharma entered the IPL 2023 mini-auction with a base price of ₹20 lakh. The uncapped player sparked a bidding war between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the SunRisers Hyderabad. In the end, SRH won the bidding war with a bid worth ₹2.6 crore.

In his first IPL season itself, Sharma has a handsome salary of ₹2.6 crore. He will be keen to justify his price tag with his on-field performances in IPL 2023.

T20 stats

Sharma has played only nine T20 games in his career so far. The Jammu and Kashmir player made his debut against Andhra on November 4, 2021. He bowled one over in that game, leaking 12 runs. Sharma opened the batting and scored eight runs.

Looking at his numbers in the batting department, Sharma has aggregated 191 runs in eight T20 innings. He has recorded two half-centuries, while his strike rate has been 128.18.

