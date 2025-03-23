"Who will be the third pacer?" - Aakash Chopra on MI's selection dilemmas ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs CSK

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Mumbai Indians (MI) might be in a dilemma while choosing their third seamer for their IPL 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He noted that the Mumbai-based franchise has been hit hard due to Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya's absence.

MI will lock horns with CSK in the two teams' IPL 2025 opener in Chennai in the evening game on Sunday, March 23. While Bumrah won't be available as he is yet to recover from the back injury he sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, Hardik has been banned for one game for maintaining slow over-rates last season.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the Mumbai Indians would have to decide whether to go with an Indian or overseas seamer to complement Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult.

"Since Bumrah isn't there, their fast-bowling makeup remains to be seen, and they have a chance to play overseas bowlers. They do have the options. Will Reece Topley and Trent Boult both play because one more pace bowler is reduced due to Hardik's absence?" Chopra said (5:40).

"So it's not only Bumrah's four overs, two or three overs of Hardik are also gone. I am thinking that Deepak Chahar will play against his old franchise. Trent Boult will be there with him. However, who will be the third pacer? Do they go Indian or do they go overseas? It will be a big challenge in front of them," he added.

Apart from Trent Boult and Reece Topley, MI have Corbin Bosch as an overseas seam-bowling option. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar, the five-time champions do not have too many prominent Indian pacers in their IPL 2025 squad.

"They won't be able to play him" - Aakash Chopra on Mujeeb Ur Rahman's place in MI's playing XI for IPL 2025 clash vs CSK

Mujeeb Ur Rahman came in as a replacement for Allah Ghazanfar in MI's IPL 2025 squad. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Mumbai Indians won't be able to play Mitchell Santner and Mujeeb Ur Rahman together in their IPL 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings if they field a second overseas seamer.

"If they play an additional overseas pacer, will they be able to play Mujeeb with Mitchell Santner? They won't be able to play him because if they play two overseas there, two overseas spinners can't play," he said (6:30).

The former India opener added that MI will also have to choose between Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks as Rohit Sharma's opening partner.

"I am very curious to see who they will play from their overseas contingent. One of Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks will play. Who will play - we don't know. This match will tell that. One of Santner and Mujeeb will play. That will be Santner against his former franchise. Thirdly, Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult are written in stone, but who will be the third?" Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra opined that the Mumbai Indians would have to play Robin Minz as the wicketkeeper-batter if they go with Will Jacks ahead of Ryan Rickelton. Shrijith Krishnan is another Indian wicketkeeper-batter in MI's IPL 2025 squad.

