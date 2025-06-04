Who won the Tata Curvv car for IPL 2025?

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been awarded the Tata Curvv car for IPL 2025. He wins the honour of Tata Curvv Super Striker of the Season for the highest strike rate for any batter this season.

Every year, the IPL rewards the player with the highest strike rate for the season. To win the honour of the Super Striker of the Season, a batter must have fulfilled a couple of criteria. They must have batted a minimum of 100 deliveries in the league stages and should have played seven games or more for their franchise.

In terms of the matches played, Vaibhav Suryavanshi clears the criteria as he has played exactly seven games this season. He has a strike rate of 206.55 after having faced 122 deliveries and scoring 252 runs. He staves off competition from Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran (196.25) and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma (193.39) to win the honour.

How did Vaibhav Suryavanshi fare in his debut IPL season?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has a terrific debut season for the Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Becoming the youngest player to play in the IPL at 14 years old, Suryavanshi had a fantastic outing for the Royals. Replacing Sanju Samson at the top of the order during his absence, he scored a scintillating knock of 101 runs in 38 deliveries. In doing so, he became the fastest Indian to score a ton in IPL and the second fastest in the league's history.

Post the league's resumption, Suryavanshi held onto the starting opener's spot for the Rajasthan Royals. He scored 252 runs in the seven games he played, with a hundred and a fifty to his name. In terms of boundaries, the 14-year-old struck a total of 18 fours and 24 maximums for RR.

Suryavanshi is currently with the India Under-19 squad for their tour of England. He will play alongside Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre, who will be leading the team against England U-19 in five one-day games and two four-day games.

