Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, KKR vs RR - Match 47?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in yesterday’s IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Kolkata did exceedingly well to restrict Rajasthan to 152 for 5. Rinku Singh (42* off 23), Nitish Rana (48* off 37) and Shreyas Iyer (34 off 32) then made significant contributions to end KKR’s five-match losing streak. Kolkata chased down the target with five balls to spare.

Defending a below-par total, Rajasthan’s bowlers put up an inspired show to reduce Kolkata to 32 for 2 at the end of the powerplay. Aaron Finch’s (4) struggles continued as he played on to Kuldeep Sen trying to hit a length ball through the off-side. Baba Indrajith (15) perished to Prasidh Krishna, top-edging a pull to fine leg.

After a few quiet overs, Rana decided to take on Ravichandran Ashwin. He reverse-swept the off-spinner for two fours and slog-swept a six as 16 runs came off the 11th over of the innings. In the next over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer charged down the track and lofted the bowler for a maximum over wide long-on. The strike also brought up a crucial 50-run stand between the Kolkata skipper and Rana.

The dangerous stand was broken when Shreyas (34 off 32) gloved a short ball down leg from Trent Boult to the keeper. The on-field umpire signaled a wide, but a confident Sanju Samson took the review and UltraEdge showed a clear spike as the ball passed the glove.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Trent Boult gets the breakthrough and Shreyas Iyer departs.



Live - #KKRvRR #TATAIPL A great catch and review by Sanju Samson.Trent Boult gets the breakthrough and Shreyas Iyer departs.Live - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-47 A great catch and review by Sanju Samson.Trent Boult gets the breakthrough and Shreyas Iyer departs.Live - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-47 #KKRvRR #TATAIPL https://t.co/lSFZzcvZag

Following Shreyas’ exit, Rinku came in and played an excellent knock to take the pressure off Rana. He found the gaps to near perfection, striking six fours and a six. Rinku scooped Sen for a brilliant six over fine leg in the 16th over and also dispatched Chahal for consecutive boundaries.

Rinku and Rana added an unbeaten 66 for the fourth wicket as Kolkata eased to victory. The latter brought up the victory in emphatic fashion, upper-cutting Sen for six over the third-man rope.

Clinical KKR bowling restricts RR to 152 for 5

Sanju Samson scored a half-century for Rajasthan. Pic: IPLT20.COM

KKR came up with an efficient performance to restrict RR to 152 for 5 after winning the toss and bowling first. Umesh Yadav (1/24), Anukul Roy (1/28) and Sunil Narine (0/19) kept things extremely tight, while Tim Southee claimed two wickets even though he conceded 46 runs. For Rajasthan, captain Samson top-scored with 54 but the innings came off 49 balls.

RR got off to a poor start as Devdutt Padikkal (2) registered yet another low score, chipping a simple return catch to Yadav. Despite having two destructive players out in the middle in Jos Buttler and Samson, Rajasthan only managed to reach 38 at the end of the powerplay. That too was achieved as Samson smacked the last ball of the sixth over from Roy for a maximum over extra cover.

Buttler (22 off 25) failed to get going and holed out to long-on, trying to attack a full ball on middle from Southee. Karun Nair also fell for a run-a-ball 13 while attempting to take on Roy. At the other end, Samson struck some well-timed boundaries but failed to score at his usual strike rate.

Riyan Parag came in and tried to up the ante, smacking two sixes and a four. However, his stay was a bit too brief for RR. He was dismissed for 19, failing to get proper connection on a slower ball from Southee. Rajasthan suffered a bigger blow the very next ball as Samson miscued Shivam Mavi and was caught in the deep midwicket region.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Live - #KKRvRR #TATAIPL Two wickets fall in quick succession as Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson depart.Live - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-47 Two wickets fall in quick succession as Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson depart.Live - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-47 #KKRvRR #TATAIPL https://t.co/2xdHSNApF2

A couple of big strikes by Shimron Hetmyer (27* off 13) took RR past 150, but KKR would have been extremely pleased with their performance at the halfway mark of the match.

IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Samson made a fighting fifty for Rajasthan even as the other batters failed to contribute. The bowlers couldn't make much of an impact while defending an under-par total.

There was no standout effort from KKR with the ball. Yadav, Roy and Narine kept things tight while Southee claimed two key wickets. In the chase, Rinku, Rana and Shreyas played important knocks to guide KKR to an impressive win.

Rinku Singh was named the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 42 and two catches.

Edited by Sai Krishna