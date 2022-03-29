Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, SRH vs RR - Match 5?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 61 runs in yesterday's IPL match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

Set to chase an imposing 211, SRH were never in the hunt and managed only 149 for 7 as Yuzvendra Chahal claimed 3 for 22, Prasidh Krishna 2 for 16 and Trent Boult 2 for 23. Hyderabad got off to a horror start and slumped to 14 for 3 by the end of the powerplay.

Kane Williamson and Rahul Tripathi are back in the hut.



Two brilliant overs from Prasidh Krishna and two big wickets. Kane Williamson and Rahul Tripathi are back in the hut.

SRH captain Kane Williamson (2) was dismissed in controversial fashion. The right-hander got an outside edge to a length ball from Krishna but the ball popped out of Sanju Samson’s gloves. Devdutt Padikkal, who was at first slip, dived forward and claimed the catch. The ball was close to the ground when the fielder got his hands under him. The third umpire ruled in the fielding side’s favor.

There was no doubt over Rahul Tripathi’s (0) dismissal as he fended at a short of a length delivery outside off and was caught behind. Hyderabad lost their third when Nicholas Pooran (0) played across the line to Boult and was trapped right in front of the stumps.

RR leg-spinner Chahal then struck a double blow to leave SRH reeling at 37 for 5. A struggling Abhishek Sharma (9 off 19) gave a catch to long on, while Abdul Samad (4) also perished looking for a big one. Aiden Markram (57* off 41) and Romario Shepherd (24 off 18) gave the SRH innings some stability by adding 41 for the sixth wicket. The partnership ended when Chahal castled Shepherd to claim his third scalp.

Washington Sundar came in and slammed 40 in 14 balls with the aid of five fours and two sixes. However, the game was done and dusted much before that. Sundar's cameo and Markram's half-century did help SRH finish with a somewhat respectable total.

RR batters flay SRH, post 210 for 6

Sanju Samson top-scored for Rajasthan Royals.

The Rajasthan Royals put up a brilliant batting performance after being sent into bat, posting 210 for 6 in their 20 overs. Samson led from the front with a blazing 55 from 27 balls. However, there were handy contributions all round. Devdutt Padikkal slammed 41 off 29 and Shimron Hetmyer clubbed 32 in only 13 deliveries, while Jos Buttler scored 35 off 28 at the top.

RR could have had Buttler in the first over as he nicked Bhuvneshwar Kumar to slip. However, the no-ball siren went off and the keeper-batter survived. There was more luck for the RR opener in the fourth over as he was dropped off another no-ball after whacking Umran Malik for four and six off consecutive deliveries. A second six followed to end an expensive over, which went for 21.

The no-ball saga continued for SRH’s rusty bowlers, and Buttler helped himself to a few more big hits. The opening stand was broken when Yashasvi Jaiswal (20 off 16) holed out to deep square leg off Romario Shepherd’s bowling. Buttler’s luck also ran out when he nicked an attempted drive off Malik.

Samson, though, was in his zone. He deposited Shepherd for a maximum over long leg and followed it up with a four and six in Sundar’s next over. Padikkal also joined the big-hitting act and had some fun at the expense of SRH bowlers. In the 14th over bowled by Shepherd, he launched the West Indian for two fours and a six. It needed another fiery delivery from Malik to end the whirlwind 73-run stand. The Hyderabad pacer castled Padikkal, beating him for pace with a full delivery.

Samson continued his merry run and clobbered consecutive sixes off Sundar to bring up a 25-ball fifty. After he was caught trying to take on Bhuvneshwar, Hetmyer came in and ensured the momentum remained with RR. He clubbed three sixes and two fours, playing exactly the cameo that was expected of him as Rajasthan went past 200.

IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Samson led from the front for RR. His 27-ball 55 was the standout performance in the team’s innings. Padikkal and Hetmyer came up with significant knocks as well to aid the skipper.

With the ball, pacer Krishna got the big scalps of Williamson and Tripathi. Chahal bowled with great guile and claimed three to further sink SRH. Boult also chipped in with two.

For Hyderabad, Malik impressed with his pace and grabbed two scalps. Markram batted well for his unbeaten fifty, while Sundar played an impressive cameo.

Samson was named the Player of the Match for his stroke-filled 55 off 27.

