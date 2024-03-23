"Why always me?" - Top 10 funny memes as PBKS beat DC comfortably in the 2nd match of IPL 2024

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets in the second match of IPL 2024 on Saturday (March 23) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

DC batted first in the match after losing the toss and managed to notch up a decent total of 174/9 in 20 overs. David Warner (29), Shai Hope (33), Axar Patel (21), Rishabh Pant (18), and Mitchell Marsh (20) got off to promising starts but failed to build on them, which derailed the Capital's innings.

Abhishek Porel (32* in 10 balls) played a blistering cameo in the end to propel the Delhi side to a respectable score. Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel scalped two wickets apiece for PBKS in the bowling department.

All-rounder Sam Curran (63) then anchored the chase well with a half-century to steer Punjab Kings towards the target. Prabhsimran Singh (22) and Liam Livingstone (38*) supported him as PBKS scored 177/6 in 19.2 overs to begin their campaign with a win in the new season.

"We won't make any excuses but having one bowler short wasn't ideal" - DC captain Rishabh Pant after loss vs PBKS in IPL 2024

At the post-match presentation, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant reflected on the loss and said:

"Not the first time I was feeling nervous. Happy about that but at the same time, I think we had a par score. We were already one bowler short because of the Impact Player substitution and then Ishant's injury left us even short. But can't do much about it, it's part and parcel of the game. The wicket played exactly how we expected it to."

He continued:

"We won't make any excuses but having one bowler short wasn't ideal. Well played to them though. It was an amazing innings (by Porel). It set the innings up for us. Congratulations to him - he's pretty new but the impact he made was pretty big. Really looking forward to him this season."

