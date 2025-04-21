Why did CSK players wear black armbands while fielding in the IPL 2025 match against MI?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players were seen wearing black armbands during the all-important IPL 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 20, at the Wankhede Stadium. Fans were intrigued about the reason, and it emerged that opener Devon Conway's father had passed away a couple of days ago.
It's unclear whether the New Zealand cricketer returned home, but he inevitably wasn't part of CSK's clash on Sunday. The left-handed batter has so far played three matches in IPL 2025, compiling scores of 13, 69, and 12. The innings of 69, which came off 49 deliveries against the Punjab Kings, saw him retire out. It eventually went in a losing cause as the Super Kings fell short by 18 runs while chasing 220 for victory.
Nevertheless, Conway played a critical role in CSK's IPL win in 2023 as he forged a prolific opening partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad. The southpaw finished that season as the third-highest run-getter with 672 runs in 15 innings at 51.69. He scored a brisk 47 off 25 deliveries in the thrilling final against the Gujarat Titans.
CSK crash to sixth loss as Mumbai Indians reign supreme at the Wankhede Stadium
The Super Kings were coming off a five-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana International Stadium. Hence, they hoped to carry the momentum against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday. However, it didn't go according to plan. Half-centuries from Shivam Dube (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (53*) took the Yellow Army to a competitive 176/5 in 20 overs.
While the Super Kings got Ryan Rickelton's wicket for 24 in the seventh over of the innings, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were unstoppable. The pair stitched an unbroken 114-run stand, with Rohit roaring back to form with 76 not out off 45 deliveries. Meanwhile, Suryakumar hammered a 30-ball 68* and clobbered consecutive sixes to finish off the proceedings in only 15.4 overs.
CSK will next face the SunRisers Hyderabad in a home game on Friday, April 25.
