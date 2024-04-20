Is David Warner playing today's DC vs SRH IPL 2024 match?

Delhi Capitals' (DC) senior opener David Warner has been picked in the playing XI for the IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 20.

Warner sustained an injury to his left-hand during Delhi Capitals' match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 12. He subsequently missed DC's previous IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the left-hander's absence, fellow Aussie Jake Fraser-McGurk opened the innings with Prithvi Shaw as DC registered a six-wicket win.

At a press conference ahead of Delhi Capitals' match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, head coach Ricky Ponting didn't confirm Warner's presence or absence but asserted that the batter was 85-90 percent fit a couple of days back.

"He was 85 or 90 per cent fit a couple of days ago. We'd expect that there'd be a little bit more improvement from him today. But he'll have to do a lot of batting today against fast bowling to make sure that the pain he had last week is not anymore. So, hopefully, he's fit and ready," Ponting said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have elected to bowl first against Hyderabad.

DC's playing XI for the match against SRH: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Delhi Capitals subs: Prithvi Shaw, Shai Hope, Pravin Dube, Rasikh Dar, Sumit Kumar

Delhi Capitals are sixth in the IPL 2024 points table, with three wins and four losses from seven matches. They have won their last two matches by six wickets. Delhi beat Lucknow Super Giants in an away game and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

David Warner's IPL 2024 form

Warner has had a mixed run for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. In six matches, he has scored 166 runs at an average of 27.67 and a strike rate of 138.33, with one half-century.

The 37-year-old batter kicked off his IPL 2024 campaign with 29 off 21 against Punjab Kings. In DC's next match against Rajasthan Royals, he fell for 49 off 34. The left-hander scored his first half-century of the season, notching up 52 off 35 against Chennai Super Kings in Visakhapatnam.

In his last three matches, though, he has failed to deliver. He was out for 18 against Kolkata, 10 against Mumbai Indians and eight against Lucknow Super Giants.

