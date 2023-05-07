Why Harry Brook is not part of SRH’s playing XI in today’s IPL 2023 match vs RR?

Harry Brook was dropped from the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)’s starting XI for their game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 7. Glenn Phillips replaced Brook in the playing XI.

The development comes amid a lean patch with the bat for the England international in the ongoing IPL. For the uninitiated, Brook has, so far, scored only 163 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 121.64.

The 24-year-old failed to make an impact for SRH barring their game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), where he smashed an unbeaten 100. Harry Brook's scores read: 13, 3, 13, 100*, 9, 18, 7, and two consecutive ducks against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Speaking at the toss, SRH captain Aiden Markram said:

“Couple of changes - Phillips comes in for Brook. Vivrant Sharma makes his debut.”

Harry Brook might have been left out of the starting XI but has been named as one of the Impact Player subs for SRH.

RR opts to bat against Harry Brook’s SRH

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Joe Root, who was bought by RR for ₹1 crore, made his IPL debut. He replaced Trent Boult in the playing XI. Meanwhile, Kuldip Yadav and Murugan Ashwin replaced Devdutt Padikkal and Adam Zampa.

Speaking at the toss, he said:

"Decided to bat first. Conditions also demand the same. Climate has been different. Not much dew in the latter half. And sometimes it suits us also. We would've wanted to play better standard of cricket. We've had hard and honest chats. Would like to come back stronger. Few injury issues in the team. Joe Root makes his debut."

Jammu-based leg-spinner Vivrant Sharma also made his IPL debut for SRH, replacing Kartik Tyagi in the playing XI.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and T Natarajan.

