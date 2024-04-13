Why is Jos Buttler not playing in today's PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have triggered multiple changes to their XI ahead of IPL 2024 clash against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, including leaving out Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin. It emerged at the toss that the former is having a niggle, forcing him to miss the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the away game.

The Englishman showed signs of returning to form in the home fixture against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as he slammed an unbeaten century to guide the Royals to a six-wicket victory. The match saw Buttler's 100 trump Virat Kohli's as the inaugural IPL champions registered their fourth consecutive victory.

With Royals skipper Sanju Samson electing to bowl first after winning the toss, he announced that Rovman Powell and Tanush Kotian have come in for Buttler and Ashwin.

Punjab Kings, led by Shikhar Dhawan, are coming off a narrow loss against the SunRisers Hyderabad and will be looking to pull one back here. The massive news from the Kings is that Sam Curran will captain them, with Dhawan sustaining a niggle. Liam Livingstone has also returned to the line-up.

RR are marginally ahead of PBKS in head-to-head contests, winning 15 out of 26 matches.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan-based franchise tasted their first loss of IPL 2024 in the fixture against the Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. The Royals had put up a power-packed batting performance despite the openers' failure as Samson and Riyan Parag made 68 and 76, respectively, to guide their side to 196-3.

However, Titans skipper Shubman Gill led from the front with a 44-ball 72, laced with 6 fours and a couple of maximums. Nevertheless, it required cameos from Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, and Rashid Khan to get them over the line. With four required off the final delivery, Rashid Khan did the job for the Titans.