Why is Kuldeep Yadav not playing today's DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match?

In a major blow to the Delhi Capitals (DC), spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been ruled out of their 2024 IPL game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, March 31, at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The left-arm wrist-spinner isn't playing today's match due to a niggle.

Kuldeep has so far picked up three wickets in two matches for the Delhi Capitals which includes a fine spell of 2-20 in four overs against the Punjab Kings in the opening fixture in Mullanpur.

Given his immense IPL and International experience, it will be a huge setback for the Delhi Capitals who need to tackle the strong batting lineup of CSK which has immense depth. Skipper Rishabh Pant confirmed Kuldeep Yadav's unavailability to Ian Bishop at the toss as he said:

"We have two changes - Kuldeep had a niggle, Prithvi Shaw comes in. Ricky Bhui is out, Ishant Sharma comes in."

Can the Delhi Capitals revive their fortunes by registering their first win of the 2024 IPL?

The Delhi Capitals are placed ninth in the ongoing 2024 IPL points table having lost both their games so far. After a four-wicket defeat against the Punjab Kings, they came close to chasing the target of 186 runs against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28.

David Warner top-scored for the franchise with a 34-ball 49-run knock. Although Tristan Stubbs made them believe that they could secure their first win of this season with his cameo, he couldn't help them finish despite remaining not out on 44 off 23 balls.

Against the Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant opted to bat on winning the toss as he wanted his side to put enough runs on the board by using the good nature of the wicket.

With the Chennai Super Kings winning both their games so far, the hosts who are playing at their temporary home, Vizag, need to quickly revive their fortunes as they can't afford a hattrick of losses at the start of the season.