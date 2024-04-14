Why are LSG wearing Mohun Bagan-inspired jersey for today's IPL 2024 match against KKR?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will switch from their dark jersey to a maroon and green one for the IPL 2024 fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. The move from the Super Giants comes as a tribute to the legendary football club Mohun Bagan.

The decision also comes as both Mohun Bagan and the Lucknow Super Giants also have the same principal owner in Indian billionaire businessman- Sanjiv Goenka. The Lucknow-based franchise had also donned the same jersey against the Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in the 2023 edition and won the thrilling contest by one run, with Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, and Yash Thakur playing central roles.

Led by KL Rahul, LSG lost to the Delhi Capitals in their most recent game, making it their first loss after scoring at least 160. Their campaign began with a narrow defeat to the Rajasthan Royals but bounced back to register a hat-trick of wins over the Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Gujarat Titans.

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer send LSG into bat after winning the toss:

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer with his players. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and sent the Super Giants into bat. With LSG losing their last match, they have made three changes to their playing XI, leaving out Devdutt Padikkal, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Arshad Khan for Deepak Hooda, Shamar Joseph, and Mohsin Khan.

Joseph, who replaced Mark Wood in the squad for ₹3 crore, remains a highly exciting prospect. The right-arm speedster announced himself to the cricketing fraternity after bowling the West Indies to a memorable win over Australia in Brisbane earlier this year with seven wickets in the fourth innings. LSG are also unbeaten in three attempts against the Knight Riders and will hope to maintain that record on Sunday.