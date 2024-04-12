Why is Mayank Yadav not playing today's LSG vs DC IPL 2024 match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be without the services of their young pace sensation Mayank Yadav in the IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 12.

Mayank (21) made his IPL debut in the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Lucknow on March 30. He played in the team's next match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as well in Bengaluru on April 2.

The right-arm pacer, however, went off the field after bowling just one over in the IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 7. Mayank, who had impressed with his extra pace in the earlier matches, was down on speed in the only over he bowled in the game, in which he went for 13 runs.

It was reported that the injury-prone bowler had gone off the field after bowling his first over in the match due to a side strain. Meanwhile, speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the LSG vs DC clash, Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer hinted that Mayank is unlikely to play in the team's next couple of matches.

"He felt a little bit of tightness at the top of his hip leading into the last game, but that was about a one-out-of-ten pain, and we thought that there were clinical signs. Everything through the doctors and the physios seemed perfectly okay. He bowled that first over [against Titans] and started feeling something in his hip," Langer said.

"But we had an MRI scan, and there is a very, very small swelling in there. So we are very hopeful he'll start building himself up and be back bowling again soon," he went on to add.

The former Aussie opener admitted that the franchise is hoping for him to be fit for the clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 19.

"That's the plan. We want him to play every game if possible. But he'll be working towards it; he's working very hard every day to be ready for whatever our next game is. He won't play tomorrow [Friday]; it's unlikely... with the very short turnaround, it's unlikely that he plays these two games. But he's certainly working towards playing whenever he possibly can."

After the game against DC on Friday, LSG will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 14.

Mayank Yadav's sensational IPL debut

Mayank made a superb IPL debut in the match against PBKS, registering figures of 3-27. He got the big wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma to derail Punjab Kings' chase of 200.

The fast bowler claimed 3-14 in LSG's next match against RCB in Bengaluru. He claimed the scalps of Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar as RCB were held to 153 in a chase of 182. During both games, Mayank clocked speeds in excess of 150 kph.