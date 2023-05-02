Why is Mitchell Marsh not playing in today's IPL 2023 match vs GT?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) were dealt a cruel blow when skipper David Warner ruled out Mitchell Marsh for their clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2. The Capitals made two changes to their playing XI, with South African Riley Russow replacing Mitchell Marsh and Khaleel Ahmed replacing pacer Mukesh Kumar.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Warner mentioned that Marsh was dealing with an illness and would miss out on this all-important clash against the defending champions.

He said:

"We will bat first. Nice wicket, looks a bit dry. Want to put runs on the board. We have to come out positive, we got some young talent and hopefully they all will get to showcase it tonight. Unfortunately Mitch Marsh is sick, so Rilee Rossouw comes in for him. Khaleel has recovered from the niggle and he is back as well."

Mitchell Marsh struggled throughout the season before finding form in the previous encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), scoring 63 off 39 deliveries in addition to his incredible bowling performance of 4/27 earlier in the game.

Despite his all-round effort, DC fell short by nine runs to fall to two wins and six losses on the season. Before the last game, Mitchell Marsh had scored just 31 runs in five innings, and his struggles played a massive role in their catastrophic batting displays throughout the season.

However, his incredible showing in the last game further accentuates the criticality of his absence in this must-win encounter against the Gujarat Titans.

"Everyone shares their disappointment about how things haven’t gone our way" - Mitchell Marsh on the overall season after loss to SRH

Mitch Marsh's brilliant performance against SRH went in vain.

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh came to the defense of the young Indian players after the side capitulated to their sixth defeat in eight games against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Delhi on April 29.

Marsh had a spectacular individual performance with 63 runs and four wickets, but he could not get the team across the finish line.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Marsh said:

"It was very disappointing to lose that one,we always talk about small margins in T20 cricket and there were probably a few areas where we let ourselves down."

He added:

"I think everyone shares their disappointment about how things haven’t gone our way so far. But, our young guys are getting some valuable experience playing at this level, which will hold Delhi in good stead for the future.”

The defeat to SRH left the Delhi Capitals in the precarious position of having to win all of their remaining games to garner hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

