Why is Mitchell Marsh not playing today's IPL 2023 match vs PBKS?

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will not feature in the team's playing XI against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Dharamsala on Wednesday, May 17.

DC skipper David Warner confirmed the news at the toss, stating that Marsh is injured and will be replaced by South African pacer Anrich Norte.

Speaking at the toss, Warner said:

"We would have bowled first. There is some dew. It should play the same for the entire 40 overs. We have a great lead up to this game thanks to this spectacular venue. Marsh is injured."

Mitchell Marsh had missed the game against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad earlier in the season due to illness and a couple of games against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to attend his marriage.

Coming into the tournament in red-hot form, Marsh has been a big disappointment for DC with the bat this season, scoring just 128 runs in nine matches at an average of 14.22 with just one half-century.

The all-rounder was bought by the franchise for ₹6.50 crores in 2022 and had an impressive season last year, scoring 251 runs at an average of 31.38.

Marsh's form has been one of the primary reasons behind the batting struggles of the Capitals, leading to the side being eliminated from the playoffs race with only four wins in 12 games.

With two games remaining in the season, DC also drafted Prithvi Shaw back into the playing XI after the youngster was omitted for the last six games owing to his horrendous form till then.

Shaw scored just 47 runs in six matches at a paltry average of 7.83 at a strike rate of 117.50.

"Rishabh Pant obviously was a big miss for us" - DC assistant coach Ajit Agarkar ahead of the PBKS clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Ajit Agarkar lamented the loss of regular skipper Rishabh Pant for the entire season ahead of the penultimate game against the Punjab Kings.

Pant injured his knee and ligament in a horrific car accident in December 2022 and is recovering after surgery.

Agarkar felt the lack of match-winning performances from the Indian players had plenty to do with DC's struggles this season. He said:

"You're still trying to find the best combination and when you're not winning it's never easy. With any franchise you look around, Indian players if they don't have a good season, it's always tough. No matter how good your overseas players are, like we have, it's not easy. Rishabh [Pant] obviously was a big miss for us."

Delhi Capitals have struggled with their batting throughout the tournament, with only skipper David Warner scoring more than 300 runs.

This has led to the side constantly chopping and changing their lineup, resulting in them bowing out from playoff contention for a second straight season.

DC will play their final game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Delhi on Saturday, May 20.

