Why is Mitchell Starc not playing in today's KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Mitchell Starc will miss the IPL 2024 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens on Friday, April 26. At the toss, captain Shreyas Iyer announced that the left-arm speedster sustained a finger injury, paving the way for Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera to come into the XI.

Starc, who was bought for a mammoth ₹24.75 crore in the IPL 2024 auction, has struggled to live up to that price tag. The Australian veteran has picked up only six wickets in seven matches with an eye-watering economy rate of 11.48.

The 33-year-old's replacement, Chameera has previously played for the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the IPL, Chameera has taken nine wickets in 12 matches.

KKR playing XI: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

KKR held their nerve against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a one-run win

Kolkata Knight Riders. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders clung on to win by a run at home against the Royal Challengers in their previous game. Led by Shreyas Iyer's 36-ball 50, the home side reached 222 in their stipulated 20 overs.

While RCB didn't make the best start to their run-chase, Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar gave their side a chance with brisk half-centuries. Dinesh Karthik and Suyash Prabhudessai also played their part.

The match came down to RCB needing 21 off the final six deliveries, Karn Sharma kept the Royal Challengers in the hunt with three sixes against Starc, but the Australian held his nerve to bowl the Knight Riders to a one-run win. It was also KKR's second win of the season over RCB.

