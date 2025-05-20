"Why is he not playing now if he is fit?" - Aakash Chopra on Ruturaj Gaikwad being picked for India A after being ruled out of IPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned why Ruturaj Gaikwad is not playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025. He noted that the CSK captain seems to be fit and available as he has been picked in the India A squad for the upcoming England tour.

CSK will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 62 of IPL 2025 in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20. Dhoni will continue to lead the five-time champions as Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to a fracture in his elbow and was replaced by Ayush Mhatre in the CSK squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener wondered why Gaikwad isn't playing in IPL 2025 when he is fit enough to represent India A.

"What's the truth regarding Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury? When he got injured, it was said that he was out of the entire tournament. However, he is going to England. He is available from the first India A match. If he became available so quickly, when did he become fit?" Chopra said (8:25).

"If he is still unfit, how is he becoming available? Why is he not playing now if he is fit? I don't know. That's a bit of a mystery about which no clarity has come. I would really want to know what's actually happening there," he added.

India A will play two games against the England Lions followed by a match against the Indian Test squad, with the first game starting on May 30. Although Ruturaj Gaikwad has been picked in the India A squad, there is no confirmation yet on whether he will be available for the first game.

"If he has to play, play as a captain" - Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni as CSK skipper after IPL 2025

MS Dhoni has captained CSK to five IPL titles. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that MS Dhoni should captain CSK even after IPL 2025 if he continues to play for the franchise.

"Dhoni has built this franchise with his hands. This year hasn't been good and last year wasn't good either. If he has to play, play as a captain. I think Dhoni should be the captain. What was the reason behind Dhoni handing over the captaincy to someone else? It was to prepare someone to manage the franchise when Dhoni won't be there," he said.

While pointing out that the franchise tried to groom Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad as captains due to Dhoni's potential retirement, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that the talismanic skipper has continued to play.

"You went with Jaddu at the start. It didn't work out. Then you went with Ruturaj Gaikwad. This was all for if Dhoni had to leave, but if Dhoni is not going, which it seems like he isn't, you are asking the best captain in this tournament's history not to captain. I don't understand that," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra stated that he is absolutely crystal clear in his head that MS Dhoni should captain CSK if he continues to play beyond IPL 2025. He added that the wicketkeeper-batter shouldn't just be the leader, but the official captain.

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More