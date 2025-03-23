Why is Sanju Samson not captaining in SRH vs RR, Match 2 of IPL 2025?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be without the services of their talismanic wicketkeeper-batter and skipper Sanju Samson for their season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 23. The 30-year-old, however, will feature as an impact substitute in this contest.

The Royals placed their trust in the young Indian contingent they possess, retaining Sanju Samson ahead of this season. He was a regular starter for India, opening the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma, and scoring three tons so far in his T20I career.

Samson took a blow to his gloves in the final T20I against England in Mumbai earlier this year and couldn't keep wickets in that game. He had to undergo surgery for the fracture and was at the National Cricket Academy for his recovery.

The Kerala batter was cleared to bat, but with a question mark on his keeping fitness, he has opted out of selection. Young batting sensation Riyan Parag is slated to lead Rajasthan Royals in the first three games.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first against SRH in their IPL 2025 clash

Travis Head in action for SRH - Source: Getty

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Representing RR at the toss for the very first time, Riyan said:

"It means a lot to be captain of Rajasthan Royals! I began as a young boy, now, to get this honor is superb! Sanju Samson will be the Impact Player. Knowing the history here, it is about restricting them to under 200 if possible."

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma opened the batting for the SRH, with the latter (24 off 11) being the only batter to be dismissed. He was replaced by Ishan Kishan in the middle, with the score reading 55/1 after the first over overs.

SunRisers Hyderabad hold the record of two of the highest scores in the history of the league and will be looking to score a gigantic total for RR to chase.

