Why is Sanju Samson not playing today's RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are without the services of skipper Sanju Samson's for today's IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In his absence, Riyan Parag is again leading the side.

Samson retired hurt after scoring 31 off 19 balls in the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 16 after suffering a rib injury. The keeper-batter also missed RR's previous match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 19, which the hosts lost by two runs.

Speaking on the eve of RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match, Rajasthan head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that Samson is not fit for the game and also added that the Kerala cricketer hasn't travelled with the team for the match in Bengaluru.

“Sanju, I think, sort of picked up a bit of a side issue with the game against Delhi (Capitals), and he couldn’t play the last game and in this game as well. He wasn’t fit and our medical team sort of didn’t rule him fit to play this game," the Indian legend said, as quoted by News18.

“So, we took the decision and the medical advice to not risk him travelling — make two more flights and be here. We kept the physio back so that we can treat him and try and get him back as quickly as we possibly can," the former India captain went on to add.

While not providing any timeline for the 30-year-old's comeback to IPL 2025, Dravid asserted that the medical staff is doing their best to get the RR skipper fit as soon as possible. He stated:

“I have no time-line to give as to when exactly he will be fit, but we’re trying our best, you know, obviously we’ve got to play here, after this we’ve got a game on (April) 27th and we’ve got a few games quickly and then we’ve got a gap."

Samson played RR's first three matches in IPL 2025 as an Impact Player due to a finger injury he had picked up ahead of the T20 league. Parag captained the side in all the three games.

Sanju Samson's performance in IPL 2025

In seven innings in IPL 2025, Samson has scored 224 runs at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 143.58, with one half-century to his name. The right-handed batter began his campaign in the T20 league with 66 off 37 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, hammering seven fours and four sixes.

After a couple of low scores, the RR skipper contributed 38 off 26 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur. In the next game, he scored 41 off 28 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad, hitting four fours and two sixes.

