Why is Trent Boult not playing today’s RR vs CSK IPL 2023 match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) ace pacer Trent Boult has been ruled out of the playing XI against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday (April 27). That's because the New Zealand speedster picked up a niggle ahead of the game.

It remains uncertain how the pacer got himself injured. He picked up two wickets in his last outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but RR lost the game by seven runs.

In Boult's absence, Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been included in the starting XI. At the toss, RR captain Sanju Samson said:

“Boult misses out due to a niggle. Zampa is playing in his place."

Boult’s absence comes as a big blow for RR. The 33-year-old has scalped nine wickets in six games at an economy rate of 7.96 in IPL 2023.

Trent Boult's Rajasthan Royals opt to bat against Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Thursday.

Explaining the decision, Samson said ahead of RR's 200th game:

"We would like to bat first. We like to stick to our strength, which is to defend. It feels really great to play RR's 200th game, feels great to be playing for 10 years. Would love to see some pink here today, but it is yellow, and we know that the reason is (smiles).”

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni’s CSK have fielded an unchanged side after beating KKR. Dhoni said:

"We are trying to build characters in our team (bowlers) and make them believe in themselves. Same side for us."

It’s worth mentioning that RR beat CSK in a high-scoring thriller by four runs in their last meeting in IPL 2023.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh

