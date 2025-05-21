“Why is he wearing Mayanti’s trousers?” - Sunil Gavaskar makes a hilarious reference to viral meme during IPL 2025 show [Watch]

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who plies his trade as a TV pundit and commentator, recently made a hilarious reference to a viral meme while on-air for the official broadcasters of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Speaking to ex-India batter Robin Uthappa and presenter Mayanti Langer, who were in the studio while he was on the field of play, Gavaskar asked the former why he was wearing Langer's trousers.
This remark took birth from a meme that flooded social media a few days ago, in which a user pointed out that Gavaskar and Langer's outfits often seemed to match. In this particular incident, though, Gavaskar felt that Uthappa's outfit was matching with Langer's, and chose to make the hilarious comment.
Quite naturally, it left the two in stitches in the studio.
"Why is he wearing Mayanti's trousers?" asked Gavaskar.
You can watch the video here:
The race for the fourth playoffs berth is heating up in IPL 2025
The race for the fourth playoff berth is heating up in the ongoing IPL, with Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians aiming to join Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.
Incidentally, DC and MI meet each other at the latter's home ground, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Wednesday, May 21. MI coach Mahela Jayawardene mentioned before the game that he aimed to make things simple.
“What we can control is what we were given in preparation and then tomorrow’s game, so just take it that simply. I can’t control the dynamics. I can’t control the fans or how the media is reacting to the whole thing. What I can control is to make sure the guys are focused on playing a game of cricket. It will be for them a normal game of cricket as long as I can get them to think like that. That’s the way forward,” said Jayawardene (via The Hindu).
MI have 14 points to their name currently and are placed fourth in the league table. DC, who have 13 points, are perched just one spot below them in the same standings. However, rain is expected to play a role in this match.
