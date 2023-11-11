Former cricketer Robin Uthappa believes that New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra will attract a lot of bidders at the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

Uthappa opined that multiple IPL franchises must have taken notice of the talented youngster's admirable performances in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

Predicting a lucrative paycheck for Ravindra, here's what he said in his latest YouTube video:

"Whenever a youngster comes up with an outstanding performance against India, everyone takes notice of him; for example, Rachin Ravindra. When you do well against India, the IPL franchises are also going to notice. I am confident that Rachin will attract a lot of bidders at the auction and will go to a very good team for a hefty price. He is a good-looking lad, so the marketability factor is also there."

Rachin Ravindra has been a standout performer for New Zealand at the ICC event. The southpaw has chalked up 565 runs from nine innings, including three centuries, and is the leading run-getter for his team in the tournament.

The IPL mini-auction is likely to take place in December of this year. Ravindra has also shown interest in representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the cash-rich league.

Expand Tweet

Notably, Rachin Ravindra's parents were brought up in Bangalore. His grandparents continue to live in the city to date.

"If they perform outstandingly in this match, they could get an opportunity to play in the IPL" - Robin Uthappa on the Netherlands 2023 World Cup match vs India

Robin Uthappa also suggested that players from the Netherlands team will also be keen to do well against India, as it could potentially lead them to an IPL contract.

He claimed that the players will be aware of that and would want to prove a point against the Men in Blue in the upcoming 2023 World Cup fixture. He added:

"The Netherlands players will also look to do well against India. Their bowlers and batters will know that if they perform outstandingly in this match, they could get an opportunity to play in the IPL."

India and the Netherlands will feature in the final league match of the showpiece event. The match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12.